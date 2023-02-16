Strigoi (Paradise Lost, Ex-Vallenfyre, Etc.) Premiere New Single "The Construct Of Misery"
Band Photo: Paradise Lost (?)
Strigoi (Paradise Lost, ex-Vallenfyre, etc.) premiere their new single “The Construct Of Misery“ streaming via Soundcloud for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sleep Token Premiere New Single "Vore"
- Next Article:
Steel Panther Premiere New NSFW Music Video
0 Comments on "Strigoi (Paradise Lost, Etc.) Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.