Report

Mac Sabbath Increased The Hypertension In Mesa, AZ With Their Drive Thru Metal

Fast food and metal, a match made heaven and hell, right? Absolutely! Especially if the band is Mac Sabbath! This was my second taste of “drive thru metal” and you can supersize me with Mac Sabbath without any regard to my personal health anytime. I’m usually not into gimmicky type bands, but Mac Sabbath is different in a couple of ways for me. I grew up eating McDonalds as a child and in my teenage years I developed my metal ears listening to Sabbath. It’s just a genius concept and I Mcfucking love this band!







I’ve been hangry for some Mac Sabbath for awhile and lucky me, they stopped in Mesa, Arizona during a small run of shows. When I arrived at the venue, it was packed with “customers.” The merch line was a mile long and it was the same with adult fountain drink line. I overheard that the previous night’s show in Tucson was just as packed. After a short delay from the projected starting time of the show, the world’s best Black Sabbath tribute band dropped their circus tent-like shroud and fast-food metal mania commenced.







Opening with “Organic Funeral,” the trio of Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice and the Catburglar graced the drive-thru stage. Ronald Osbourne, the restaurant/stage manager, showed up to work wearing a yellow straight jacket with a pentagram stitched onto one of the elbows. He managed to maneuver his way towards the giant drinking straw microphone stand and sing before eventually freeing himself from the jacket.

For those that haven’t attended a Mac Sabbath show, between songs the band will make puns out of anything music culture and fast food. As you might have already guessed, all their songs titles are Black Sabbath/Metal puns. Here are a few: “Sweet Beef,” “We’re Not Going to Shake Shack,” “Frying Pan.” The list goes on and on.





There are so many skits that happen during a Mac Sabbath show that you just need to go and experience for yourself rather than having you read a long-winded, song by song, transcription. But to tease a bit, you’ll see some random McDonaldland character cameos, a lizard playing the harmonica during “The Lizard” (The Wizard) and every live Black Sabbath Ozzy Osbourne onstage antic that you’ve ever seen portrayed to perfection of Ronald himself! The live shows in Las Vegas have nothing on Mac Sabbath!

Now that Ozzy has officially retired from touring, there is no more live Black Sabbath for sure. This is now your next best option folks, there will be less drugs and booze but, but customers should watch their sodium and cholesterol intake.



