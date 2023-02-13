Doomy Psychedelic And Stoner Outift, Merlock, Release New Single And Video



Exploring gloomy realms, Merlock produce imposing soundscapes that embrace the murky depths. Seeing multiple genres converge, Merlock manifest a compelling doom, psychedelic and stoner mix in the new record.

Today the band has revealed a new single, "Behold! The Sword of Lock".

The band had this to say about the track:

“Behold! The Sword of Lock” is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. It's very much about the inherent insanity of pursuing this craft and is an examination of my own death drive. Like, what is it that compels us to hop in this van and sleep and eat like shit and go to battle every night for as long as we can. It's kind of insane, but it's also a beautiful, primal path we’ve chosen. The opening riffs are ferocious and brutal, but as the song progresses, they become elegant, holy even.

You can check out the single here!



