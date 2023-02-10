No/Más Premiere New Music Video For “Deny/Disgrace” - To Tour w/ Cro-Mags, Ringworm, Etc. This Month

Deathgrinders No/Más premiere their new music video for “Deny/Disgrace“, off their latest album “Consume/Deny/Repent“, which was released in April, 2022.







“When the idea for a video came up, we wanted to show ourselves in one of our favorite environments. D.C house shows are how and why this band was started. We are excited for everyone to see where we came from.”

No/Más will be out touring with Cro-Mags, Ringworm and Brat this month playing the below booked shows:

02/24 Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong* (no Ringworm/Brat)

02/25 Richmond, VA – Cobra Cabana (no Brat)

02/26 Knoxville, TN – Brickyard (no Brat)

02/27 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero (no Ringworm)

02/28 Charleston, SC, – Trolley Pub

03/01 Melbourne, Fl – Pineapples

03/02 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

03/03 Atlanta, GA – The Earl

03/04 New Orleans, LA – Siberia

03/05 Dallas, TX – Three Links

03/06 Houston, TX – The End

03/07 Austin, TX – Lost Well

03/08 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

03/09 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

03/10 Lincoln, NE – 1867

03/11 Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s

03/12 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag (no Ringworm)

03/13 Memphis, TN – Growlers

03/14 Evansville, IN – Stage Two

03/15 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle Brewing

03/16 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

03/17 Covington, KY – Madison Live

03/18 Pittsburgh, PAPreserving Underground