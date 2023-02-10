No/Más Premiere New Music Video For “Deny/Disgrace” - To Tour w/ Cro-Mags, Ringworm, Etc. This Month
Deathgrinders No/Más premiere their new music video for “Deny/Disgrace“, off their latest album “Consume/Deny/Repent“, which was released in April, 2022.
“When the idea for a video came up, we wanted to show ourselves in one of our favorite environments. D.C house shows are how and why this band was started. We are excited for everyone to see where we came from.”
No/Más will be out touring with Cro-Mags, Ringworm and Brat this month playing the below booked shows:
02/24 Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong* (no Ringworm/Brat)
02/25 Richmond, VA – Cobra Cabana (no Brat)
02/26 Knoxville, TN – Brickyard (no Brat)
02/27 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero (no Ringworm)
02/28 Charleston, SC, – Trolley Pub
03/01 Melbourne, Fl – Pineapples
03/02 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug
03/03 Atlanta, GA – The Earl
03/04 New Orleans, LA – Siberia
03/05 Dallas, TX – Three Links
03/06 Houston, TX – The End
03/07 Austin, TX – Lost Well
03/08 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
03/09 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
03/10 Lincoln, NE – 1867
03/11 Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s
03/12 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag (no Ringworm)
03/13 Memphis, TN – Growlers
03/14 Evansville, IN – Stage Two
03/15 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle Brewing
03/16 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
03/17 Covington, KY – Madison Live
03/18 Pittsburgh, PAPreserving Underground
