Nightmarer Premiere New Single "Throe Of Illicit Withdrawa" From Upcoming New Album "Deformity Adrift"

Death metal outfit Nightmarer (The Ocean, War From A Harlots Mouth, Gigan, Convulsing) have set a May 05th, 2023 release date for their sophomore studio full-length “Deformity Adrift“. Total Dissonance Worship and Vendetta Records will be handling the release of that album. A first advance track named “Throe Of Illicit Withdrawal“ has premiered, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Comment the band:

“This song is about having to give yourself up entirely, in order to function as a cog in a machine that exploits every last bit of your body, mind, and soul. It’s a constant battle between oppressive tension and the promise of a release that never comes. The result is a misery so deep, any attempt at disassociating from it is futile. ‘Throe Of Illicit Withdrawal‘ embodies that musically and lyrically.”

“Deformity Adrift” track list:

01 – “Brutalist Imperator”

02 – “Baptismal Tomb”

03 – “Throe Of Illicit Withdrawal”

04 – “Tooms”

05 – “Suffering Beyond Death”

06 – “Taufbefehl”

07 – “Hammer Of Desolation”

08 – “Endstadium”

09 – “Obliterated Shrine”