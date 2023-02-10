Arch Enemy Premiere New Music Video For “Poisoned Arrow”

Band Photo: Arch Enemy (?)

Swedish melodic death metal outfit Arch Enemy premiere their new Mirko Witzki directed (Obscura, Caliban) music video for their single “Poisoned Arrow“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.







Explains guitarist Michael Amott:

“I almost can’t believe we’re releasing a 7th (!) video off our recent ‘Deceivers‘ album. Yet here it is, ‘Poisoned Arrow‘, a mid-tempo track drenched in melodic guitar work and a somewhat different vibe overall compared to the other singles we’ve had out.

The video was shot in Berlin, Germany during a hectic whirlwind schedule with director Mirko Witzki and his talented crew – they even made it snow in the middle of the sweltering German summer heat!

Here’s another Deutschland connection for you; our German friend Raphy played the beautiful cello part on the intro and outro of the song, thanks again mate!

2023 is upon us and Arch Enemy is back on the road again, we launch the proceedings in New Zealand, Australia and Japan and have a big European summer run too.

Who knows where we’ll go after that…but for now, check out ‘Poisoned Arrow‘!”

Arch Enemy 2023 touring plans:

02/12 Auckland, NZ – Powerstation

02/14 Adelaide, AUS – The Gov

02/15 Brisbane, AUS – Tivoli Theatre

02/17 Sydney, AUS – Metro Theatre

02/18 Melbourne, AUS – The Forum

02/19 Fremantle, AUS – Metropolis

02/22 Tokyo, JAP – Zepp DiverCity

02/24 Hokkaido, JAP – Zepp Sapporo

02/27 Aichi, JAP – Zepp Nagoya

02/28 Osaka, JAP – Zepp Namba

03/01 Fukuoka, JAP – Zepp Fukuoka

03/03 Tokyo, JAP – Zepp DiverCity

06/02 Pilzen, CZE – Metalfest

06/03 Nurnberg, GER – Rock im Park

06/04 Nurburg, GER – Rock am Ring

06/06 Strasbourg, FRA – Laiterie

06/07 Grenoble, FRA – Belle Electrique

06/09 Interlaken, SWI – Greenfield Festival

06/10 Nickelsdorf, AUT – Nova Rock Festival

06/13 Lille, FRA – Splendid

06/14 Tilburg, NET – 013

06/15 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting

06/17 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest

06/21 Zagreb, CRO – Tvornica

06/24 Natz, ITA – Alpenflair

06/25 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

06/28 Seinajoki, FIN – Provinssi Festival

06/30 Helsinki, FIN – Tuska Festival

07/01 Vana-Vigala, EST – Hard Rock Laager

07/03 Vilnius, LIT – Loftas

07/05 Gdansk, POL – B90

07/06 Krakow, POL – Studio

07/07 Ballenstedt, GER – Rockharz Festival

08/07 Rasnov, ROM – Rockstadt Extreme Fest

08/10 Villena, ESPA – Leyendas del Rock