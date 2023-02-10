Arch Enemy Premiere New Music Video For “Poisoned Arrow”
Band Photo: Arch Enemy (?)
Swedish melodic death metal outfit Arch Enemy premiere their new Mirko Witzki directed (Obscura, Caliban) music video for their single “Poisoned Arrow“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Explains guitarist Michael Amott:
“I almost can’t believe we’re releasing a 7th (!) video off our recent ‘Deceivers‘ album. Yet here it is, ‘Poisoned Arrow‘, a mid-tempo track drenched in melodic guitar work and a somewhat different vibe overall compared to the other singles we’ve had out.
The video was shot in Berlin, Germany during a hectic whirlwind schedule with director Mirko Witzki and his talented crew – they even made it snow in the middle of the sweltering German summer heat!
Here’s another Deutschland connection for you; our German friend Raphy played the beautiful cello part on the intro and outro of the song, thanks again mate!
2023 is upon us and Arch Enemy is back on the road again, we launch the proceedings in New Zealand, Australia and Japan and have a big European summer run too.
Who knows where we’ll go after that…but for now, check out ‘Poisoned Arrow‘!”
Arch Enemy 2023 touring plans:
02/12 Auckland, NZ – Powerstation
02/14 Adelaide, AUS – The Gov
02/15 Brisbane, AUS – Tivoli Theatre
02/17 Sydney, AUS – Metro Theatre
02/18 Melbourne, AUS – The Forum
02/19 Fremantle, AUS – Metropolis
02/22 Tokyo, JAP – Zepp DiverCity
02/24 Hokkaido, JAP – Zepp Sapporo
02/27 Aichi, JAP – Zepp Nagoya
02/28 Osaka, JAP – Zepp Namba
03/01 Fukuoka, JAP – Zepp Fukuoka
03/03 Tokyo, JAP – Zepp DiverCity
06/02 Pilzen, CZE – Metalfest
06/03 Nurnberg, GER – Rock im Park
06/04 Nurburg, GER – Rock am Ring
06/06 Strasbourg, FRA – Laiterie
06/07 Grenoble, FRA – Belle Electrique
06/09 Interlaken, SWI – Greenfield Festival
06/10 Nickelsdorf, AUT – Nova Rock Festival
06/13 Lille, FRA – Splendid
06/14 Tilburg, NET – 013
06/15 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting
06/17 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest
06/21 Zagreb, CRO – Tvornica
06/24 Natz, ITA – Alpenflair
06/25 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
06/28 Seinajoki, FIN – Provinssi Festival
06/30 Helsinki, FIN – Tuska Festival
07/01 Vana-Vigala, EST – Hard Rock Laager
07/03 Vilnius, LIT – Loftas
07/05 Gdansk, POL – B90
07/06 Krakow, POL – Studio
07/07 Ballenstedt, GER – Rockharz Festival
08/07 Rasnov, ROM – Rockstadt Extreme Fest
08/10 Villena, ESPA – Leyendas del Rock
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Häxanu
- Next Article:
Nightmarer Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Arch Enemy Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.