Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground:

The United States isn’t typically known for its black metal compared to Europe and elsewhere, but keeping in mind a top tier band like Absu, American black metal shouldn’t be dismissed too quickly. Häxanu has been in existence for just a few years, having released “Snare of All Salvation” in 2020. The duo returns with its sophomore release, “Totenpass,” a seven-song effort that was released on February 7 via Amor Fati Productions. The band’s second album is a succinct, melodic and memorable display of second-wave inspired black metal.

While the project itself is relatively new, the men behind the corpse paint aren’t necessarily new faces to the scene. Multi-instrumentalist Alex Poole, known for his long-running Chaos Moon project in addition to Krieg, Skáphe, Ringare, Guðveiki and more, is joined by vocalist/lyricist L.C. of Lichmagick. Mid-tempo, moody black metal drives the majority of the release, peppered with tasteful, nuanced keyboard work and melodic shifts. This makes more aggressive songs like “Thriambus-Threnoidia” stand out and sound that much more menacing in relation to the rest of the proceedings. In short, Häxanu is worthy of the listening time of fans of melodic, timeless black metal.