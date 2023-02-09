XII Thorns Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Edax Animae" From Brand New EP ‘Wreath’

The Netherlands-based blackened deathcore band XII Thorns premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Edax Animae”, taken from their brand new EP ‘Wreath’, out in stores now.

Check out now "Edax Animae" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.