Grand Cadaver (Dark Tranquillity, The Halo Effect, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Serrated Jaws”

posted Feb 9, 2023 at 3:02 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Dark Tranquillity

Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)

Death metal band Grand Cadaver - led by Mikael Stanne of Dark Tranquillity and The Halo Effect - premiere their new single “Serrated Jaws“, off their upcoming sophomore studio full-length, which is expected to be released some time this year.


Comment the band:

“Rejoice! This here is the first nasty stench from our upcoming album. ‘Serrated Jaws‘ has this deliberate, mechanical and oppressive quality to it. We feel that this deeper plunge into darkness is just what you need now in order to get a glimpse into the wicked sounds of our new album. Go for the jugular – go for the kill!”

