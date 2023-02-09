Grand Cadaver (Dark Tranquillity, The Halo Effect, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Serrated Jaws”
Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)
Death metal band Grand Cadaver - led by Mikael Stanne of Dark Tranquillity and The Halo Effect - premiere their new single “Serrated Jaws“, off their upcoming sophomore studio full-length, which is expected to be released some time this year.
Comment the band:
“Rejoice! This here is the first nasty stench from our upcoming album. ‘Serrated Jaws‘ has this deliberate, mechanical and oppressive quality to it. We feel that this deeper plunge into darkness is just what you need now in order to get a glimpse into the wicked sounds of our new album. Go for the jugular – go for the kill!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Suicide Silence Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
XII Thorns Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Grand Cadaver (Dark Tranquillity) Premiere Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.