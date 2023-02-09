Suicide Silence Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dying Life”

Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)

Californian deathcore veterans Suicide Silence premiere an official music video for their latest track named “Dying Life“, taken from the group’s forthcoming seventh studio full-length “Remember… You Must Die“. Century Media Records will release it on March 10th , 2023.

Comment the band:

“Our environment is enveloped in death and constant change, as is the vessel we live in. ‘Dying Life‘ comes from a place of complete and utter pain before the world around us comes to an inevitable end and we can do nothing but watch and let it happen — there in the dark, under a dying sun.”

The band will be co-headlining this year’s ‘Chaos & Carnage‘ tour with Dying Fetus this spring. Born Of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Magnetar and Slay Squad will join them as supports on the below booked dates:

04/07 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater

04/08 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

04/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

04/11 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

04/13 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

04/14 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

04/15 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

04/16 Reading, PA – Reverb

04/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Mountain View Amp

04/19 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

04/20 Covington, KY – Madison Theater

04/21 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot

04/22 Joliet, IL – The Forge

04/24 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

04/26 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

04/27 Mesa, AZ – The Nile

04/28 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

04/29 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

04/30 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues