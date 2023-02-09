Suicide Silence Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dying Life”
Californian deathcore veterans Suicide Silence premiere an official music video for their latest track named “Dying Life“, taken from the group’s forthcoming seventh studio full-length “Remember… You Must Die“. Century Media Records will release it on March 10th , 2023.
Comment the band:
“Our environment is enveloped in death and constant change, as is the vessel we live in. ‘Dying Life‘ comes from a place of complete and utter pain before the world around us comes to an inevitable end and we can do nothing but watch and let it happen — there in the dark, under a dying sun.”
The band will be co-headlining this year’s ‘Chaos & Carnage‘ tour with Dying Fetus this spring. Born Of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Magnetar and Slay Squad will join them as supports on the below booked dates:
04/07 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater
04/08 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
04/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
04/11 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
04/13 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
04/14 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
04/15 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater
04/16 Reading, PA – Reverb
04/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Mountain View Amp
04/19 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
04/20 Covington, KY – Madison Theater
04/21 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot
04/22 Joliet, IL – The Forge
04/24 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
04/26 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
04/27 Mesa, AZ – The Nile
04/28 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
04/29 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre
04/30 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
