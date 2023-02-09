The Plot In You Premiere New Single & Music Video "Left Behind"
Metalcore outfit The Plot In You premiere their new music video for their latest single, “Left Behind“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Says frontman Landon Tewers:
“‘Left Behind‘ was inspired by old nostalgic bands and artists I grew up listening to. I wanted to make something as a tribute to that sound and hopefully elevate it. It’s a song about gaining back confidence and hope after cutting off a person that was draining and moving forward with a fresh perspective.”
This spring The Plot In You will be out on their headlining run together with Holding Absence, Thornhill and Banks Arcade joining them on the below booked shows:
04/07 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
04/08 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes
04/09 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts center
04/11 Montreal, QC – Club Soda
04/12 London, ON – London Music Hall
04/14 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
04/15 Charlotte, NC – The Underground – Fillmore
04/16 Charleston, SC – Music Farm
04/18 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl
04/20 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
04/21 Orlando, FL – The Beacham
04/22 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
04/24 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
04/25 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage
04/27 Tucson, AZ – The Rock
04/28 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
04/29 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
04/30 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music
05/02 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
05/03 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
05/04 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
05/06 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
05/07 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
05/09 Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck
05/10 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
05/11 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
05/12 St. Louis, MO – The Old Rock House
05/13 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
