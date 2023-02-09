"some music was meant to stay underground..."

The Plot In You Premiere New Single & Music Video "Left Behind"

posted Feb 9, 2023 at 2:41 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Metalcore outfit The Plot In You premiere their new music video for their latest single, “Left Behind“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Says frontman Landon Tewers:

“‘Left Behind‘ was inspired by old nostalgic bands and artists I grew up listening to. I wanted to make something as a tribute to that sound and hopefully elevate it. It’s a song about gaining back confidence and hope after cutting off a person that was draining and moving forward with a fresh perspective.”

This spring The Plot In You will be out on their headlining run together with Holding Absence, Thornhill and Banks Arcade joining them on the below booked shows:

04/07 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
04/08 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes
04/09 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts center
04/11 Montreal, QC – Club Soda
04/12 London, ON – London Music Hall
04/14 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
04/15 Charlotte, NC – The Underground – Fillmore
04/16 Charleston, SC – Music Farm
04/18 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl
04/20 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
04/21 Orlando, FL – The Beacham
04/22 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
04/24 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
04/25 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage
04/27 Tucson, AZ – The Rock
04/28 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
04/29 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
04/30 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music
05/02 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
05/03 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
05/04 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
05/06 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
05/07 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
05/09 Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck
05/10 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
05/11 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
05/12 St. Louis, MO – The Old Rock House
05/13 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

