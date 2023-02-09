The Plot In You Premiere New Single & Music Video "Left Behind"

Metalcore outfit The Plot In You premiere their new music video for their latest single, “Left Behind“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Says frontman Landon Tewers:

“‘Left Behind‘ was inspired by old nostalgic bands and artists I grew up listening to. I wanted to make something as a tribute to that sound and hopefully elevate it. It’s a song about gaining back confidence and hope after cutting off a person that was draining and moving forward with a fresh perspective.”

This spring The Plot In You will be out on their headlining run together with Holding Absence, Thornhill and Banks Arcade joining them on the below booked shows:

04/07 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

04/08 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

04/09 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts center

04/11 Montreal, QC – Club Soda

04/12 London, ON – London Music Hall

04/14 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

04/15 Charlotte, NC – The Underground – Fillmore

04/16 Charleston, SC – Music Farm

04/18 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl

04/20 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

04/21 Orlando, FL – The Beacham

04/22 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

04/24 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

04/25 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage

04/27 Tucson, AZ – The Rock

04/28 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

04/29 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

04/30 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music

05/02 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

05/03 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

05/04 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

05/06 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

05/07 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

05/09 Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

05/10 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

05/11 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

05/12 St. Louis, MO – The Old Rock House

05/13 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s