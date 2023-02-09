Distant Premiere New Single & Music Video “Heritage” - Lorna Shore’s Frontman Will Ramos Guests

Dutch deathcore outfit Distant premiere their impending album’s title track “Heritage” and an official music video for it streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. Lorna Shore's frontman Will Ramos contributes guest vocals to that particular track of the above mentioned album, which will be released this Friday February 10th.





Comment the band:

“‘Heritage‘ is a breathtakingly heavy track yet still emotional, with a huge chorus and pace to last you for days, showcasing the diversity of our Dutch/Slovak collective! At last, the father and son cross blades; during this exhausting battle, they remember the times forgotten as the clash of their blades sparks new light and brings up the twisted revelation of this catastrophic deception.”

Distant will be opening Bodysnatcher‘s headlining U.S. tour. AngelMaker and Paleface will be joining them as support acts on the below booked dates:

03/01 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables

03/02 Orlando, FL – The Abbey

03/03 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

03/04 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

03/05 Nashville, TN – The End

03/06 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

03/07 Kansas City, MO – The Rino

03/08 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

03/09 Dallas, TX – Trees

03/10 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

03/11 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

03/13 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

03/14 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

03/15 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s

03/16 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

03/17 San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods

03/18 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8

03/19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

03/20 Denver, CO – HQ

03/21 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar

03/22 Chicago, IL – Subterranean

03/23 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

03/24 Cleveland, OH – The Winchester

03/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

03/26 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s

03/27 Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Monarch

03/28 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

03/29 Worcester, MA – The Palladium Upstairs