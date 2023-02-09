Distant Premiere New Single & Music Video “Heritage” - Lorna Shore’s Frontman Will Ramos Guests
Dutch deathcore outfit Distant premiere their impending album’s title track “Heritage” and an official music video for it streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. Lorna Shore's frontman Will Ramos contributes guest vocals to that particular track of the above mentioned album, which will be released this Friday February 10th.
Comment the band:
“‘Heritage‘ is a breathtakingly heavy track yet still emotional, with a huge chorus and pace to last you for days, showcasing the diversity of our Dutch/Slovak collective! At last, the father and son cross blades; during this exhausting battle, they remember the times forgotten as the clash of their blades sparks new light and brings up the twisted revelation of this catastrophic deception.”
Distant will be opening Bodysnatcher‘s headlining U.S. tour. AngelMaker and Paleface will be joining them as support acts on the below booked dates:
03/01 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables
03/02 Orlando, FL – The Abbey
03/03 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
03/04 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
03/05 Nashville, TN – The End
03/06 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
03/07 Kansas City, MO – The Rino
03/08 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
03/09 Dallas, TX – Trees
03/10 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box
03/11 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
03/13 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
03/14 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
03/15 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s
03/16 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
03/17 San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods
03/18 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8
03/19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/20 Denver, CO – HQ
03/21 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar
03/22 Chicago, IL – Subterranean
03/23 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
03/24 Cleveland, OH – The Winchester
03/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
03/26 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s
03/27 Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Monarch
03/28 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
03/29 Worcester, MA – The Palladium Upstairs
