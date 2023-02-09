Of Virtue Premiere New Single & Music Video "A.N.X.I.E.T.Y."

Michigan-based metalcore band Of Virtue premiere their latest track and music video “A.N.X.I.E.T.Y.“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The outfit recorded this single with the production team of Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland (August Burns Red, Polaris).



Explains frontman Tyler Ennis:

“This song is about being uncomfortable in your own skin and being so far in your own head that you allow outside factors to break you down. While you may know you need to change, not knowing how, not wanting to ask for help, not allowing yourself to be vulnerable to change — all due to the fear of the unknown, the anxiety — that’s what paralyzes us. This all isn’t talked about enough because of guilt or shame. The last few years have been very difficult for a lot of people, including us, for this reason. So we decided to speak up in case anyone felt the same way.”