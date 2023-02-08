Descent of Man Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "A Cosmic Hunger"

Winona, Minnesota-based death metal outfit Descent of Man premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "A Cosmic Hunger", which was released February 7, 2023.

Check out now "A Cosmic Hunger" streaming in its entirety via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Track-list:

1. Putrescent Ascension

2. Rebirth Through Atrocity

3. Dismal Finality

Line-up:

Patrick Holahan - Guitar

Dane Paulson - Guitar

Tanner Brethorst - Bass

Joshua Carlson - Vocals

Mike Kenitz - Drums