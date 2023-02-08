Brand Of Sacrifice Premiere New Single & Music Video "Dynasty" From Upcoming New EP "Between Death And Dreams"
Canadian deathcore outfit Brand Of Sacrifice premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Dynasty”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Between Death And Dreams", which will be out in stores April 21st, 2023.
Check out now "Dynasty" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Tells frontman Kyle Anderson:
“A big challenge for me this year was to bring in some different elements on the emotional spectrum into our music and lyrics, not just despair or anger. I wanted to express some of my personal story through this song.
‘Dynasty‘ is more uplifting; it’s about challenging yourself to overcome your personal obstacles while staring fear in the face and, much like Brand Of Sacrifice as a whole, becoming an absolutely unstoppable force.”
“Between Death And Dreams” track list:
01 – “Blinded”
02 – “Exodus”
03 – “Dynasty”
04 – “Between Death & Dreams”
You can catch the group live on the following dates:
w/ We Came As Romans and ERRA:
02/07 Portland OR – Hawthorne Theatre
02/08 Seattle WA – The Crocodile
02/10 Salt Lake City UT – The Complex
02/11 Denver CO – Summit Music Hall
02/13 Lawrence KS – Granada
02/14 Minneapolis MN – Varsity Theater
02/15 Chicago IL – House of Blues
02/17 Columbus OH – The King of Clubs
02/18 Detroit MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
w/ Shadow Of Intent, Bodysnatcher & Boundaries:
04/17 Portland, OR – Peter’s Room
04/19 Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre
04/20 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep
04/22 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
04/23 Joliet, IL – The Forge (no Brand Of Sacrifice)
04/24 Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI
04/25 Cleveland, OH – The Foundry (no Brand Of Sacrifice)
04/26 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls
w/ Spiritbox & Loathe:
07/05 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
07/06 Manchester, UK – Victoria Warehouse
07/07 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland
07/09 Belfast, IRE – Limelight 1
07/10 Dublin, IRE – Academy
07/12 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
07/13 London, UK – The Roundhouse
07/14 London, UK – The Roundhouse
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Drain Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Descent of Man Premiere Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Brand Of Sacrifice Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.