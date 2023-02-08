Brand Of Sacrifice Premiere New Single & Music Video "Dynasty" From Upcoming New EP "Between Death And Dreams"

Canadian deathcore outfit Brand Of Sacrifice premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Dynasty”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Between Death And Dreams", which will be out in stores April 21st, 2023.

Check out now "Dynasty" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Tells frontman Kyle Anderson:

“A big challenge for me this year was to bring in some different elements on the emotional spectrum into our music and lyrics, not just despair or anger. I wanted to express some of my personal story through this song.

‘Dynasty‘ is more uplifting; it’s about challenging yourself to overcome your personal obstacles while staring fear in the face and, much like Brand Of Sacrifice as a whole, becoming an absolutely unstoppable force.”

“Between Death And Dreams” track list:

01 – “Blinded”

02 – “Exodus”

03 – “Dynasty”

04 – “Between Death & Dreams”

You can catch the group live on the following dates:

w/ We Came As Romans and ERRA:

02/07 Portland OR – Hawthorne Theatre

02/08 Seattle WA – The Crocodile

02/10 Salt Lake City UT – The Complex

02/11 Denver CO – Summit Music Hall

02/13 Lawrence KS – Granada

02/14 Minneapolis MN – Varsity Theater

02/15 Chicago IL – House of Blues

02/17 Columbus OH – The King of Clubs

02/18 Detroit MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

w/ Shadow Of Intent, Bodysnatcher & Boundaries:

04/17 Portland, OR – Peter’s Room

04/19 Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

04/20 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

04/22 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

04/23 Joliet, IL – The Forge (no Brand Of Sacrifice)

04/24 Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI

04/25 Cleveland, OH – The Foundry (no Brand Of Sacrifice)

04/26 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls

w/ Spiritbox & Loathe:

07/05 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

07/06 Manchester, UK – Victoria Warehouse

07/07 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

07/09 Belfast, IRE – Limelight 1

07/10 Dublin, IRE – Academy

07/12 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

07/13 London, UK – The Roundhouse

07/14 London, UK – The Roundhouse