Drain Premiere New Single & Music Video "Evil Finds Light" From Upcoming New Album "Living Proof"

Santa Cruz, California-based hardcore metal trio Drain premiere their new single and music video titled “Evil Finds Light” from their forthcoming fsophomore album “Living Proof“ due out on May 05th via Epitaph Records. The group recorded the effort with producer Taylor Young (God’s Hate, Suicide Silence), with Jon Markson (Drug Church, Koyo) taking on mixing duties.

Check out now "Evil Finds Ligh" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



Explains frontman Sammy Ciaramitaro:

“While Drain channels a rule-free chaos/party vibe through our live show, I am actually somewhat of a stress case haha. I get pretty wound up sometimes and so lyrically, I just tried to tap into those feelings and paint a picture of the way I feel and the way that stress can sometimes make me see my world a little bit different than it actually is. While the song is completed, managing the stress is still a work in progress.

I hope with this record that when someone hears it, it gives them hope. This is the soundtrack of perseverance and people overcoming the naysayers in their world and inside themselves. I can’t wait to play these songs and hear a room full of people singing back to us. We’re what the title says, the Living Proof.”

“Living Proof” track listing:

01 – “Run Your Luck”

02 – “FTS (KYS)”

03 – “Devils Itch”

04 – “Evil Finds Light”

05 – “Imposter”

06 – “Intermission”

07 – “Weight Of The World”

08 – “Watch You Burn”

09 – “Good Good Things”

10 – “Living Proof”

Drain have the below live shows booked so far:

03/25 Ventura, CA – Ventura Country Fairgrounds

06/23-24 Detroit, MI – Tied Down Fest