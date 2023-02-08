John 5 Premieres New Single “Strung Out”

John 5 premieres his new solo single and playthrough video named “Strung Out“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. In other news John 5 recently left Rob Zombie to join glam metal veterans Mötley Crüe. He's taking the place of Mick Mars, who recently retired from touring due to his health concerns.

Comments John on the new track:

“This song is called ‘Strung Out‘ because I am so obsessed with playing guitar that when I don’t play and create new music for a while, I start to go a little insane. There’ll be more Creatures shows sometime in the near future and I really look forward to playing this song live.”