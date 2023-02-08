Veil Of Maya Premiere New Single & Music Video "Godhead"

Chicago, Illinois deathcore/djent outfit Veil Of Maya premiere a brand new single and music video by the name of “Godhead“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.







Explains guitarist Marc Okubo:

“We’re so excited to introduce the next phase of Veil Of Maya with the release of ‘Godhead‘. We know our fans have been waiting patiently for a long time for us to release a new album and we appreciate you all so much. All I will say about that is that good things come to those who wait. 2023 is going to be a BIG year for Veil Of Maya. This is just the beginning.”

Veil Of Maya will be out touring with Avatar and Orbit Culture on the below spring U.S. run:

04/28 Omaha, NE – The Admiral

04/29 Denver, CO – Ogden

04/30 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

05/01 Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House

05/03 San Diego, CA – Observatory

05/04 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

05/05 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

05/06 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

05/07 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

05/09 Austin, TX – Emo’s

05/10 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

05/12 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theater

05/13 Green Bay, WI – Epic Events Center

05/14 Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

05/15 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

05/16 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre

05/18 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

05/19 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

05/20 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

05/21 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

05/23 New York, NY – Webster Hall

05/24 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

05/25 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

05/26 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

05/27 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival

05/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater