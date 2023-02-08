Veil Of Maya Premiere New Single & Music Video "Godhead"
Chicago, Illinois deathcore/djent outfit Veil Of Maya premiere a brand new single and music video by the name of “Godhead“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Explains guitarist Marc Okubo:
“We’re so excited to introduce the next phase of Veil Of Maya with the release of ‘Godhead‘. We know our fans have been waiting patiently for a long time for us to release a new album and we appreciate you all so much. All I will say about that is that good things come to those who wait. 2023 is going to be a BIG year for Veil Of Maya. This is just the beginning.”
Veil Of Maya will be out touring with Avatar and Orbit Culture on the below spring U.S. run:
04/28 Omaha, NE – The Admiral
04/29 Denver, CO – Ogden
04/30 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
05/01 Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House
05/03 San Diego, CA – Observatory
05/04 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco
05/05 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
05/06 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
05/07 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
05/09 Austin, TX – Emo’s
05/10 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
05/12 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theater
05/13 Green Bay, WI – Epic Events Center
05/14 Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
05/15 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
05/16 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre
05/18 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville
05/19 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
05/20 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater
05/21 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
05/23 New York, NY – Webster Hall
05/24 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
05/25 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
05/26 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
05/27 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival
05/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater
