Foretoken Premiere New Single "The Wraith That Weeps" From Upcoming New Album "Triumphs"

Virginia Beach, Virginia-based genre bending metal outfit Foretoken premiere their latest single "The Wraith That Weeps" off their new record "Triumphs", due out on March 17 through Prosthetic Records. The album features drummer Hannes Grossmann (ex-Obscura, Eternity's End, Howling Sycamore, Triptykon, etc.) on studio session drums, as well as a guest guitar solo contribution by The Black Dahlia Murder guitarist Brandon Ellis on the track "A Tyrant Rises As Titans Fall".





If you liked the track above we've included another single named "Demon Queller", that was shared two weeks ago streaming via Spotify below:

Explains guitarist Steve Redmond:

"For this song I tried to channel my death and tech-death roots to create something dark and complex. Having Hannes Grossmann on drums really allowed me push the music to be more extreme at times and I think this track is a good example of that.

Adds vocalist Dan Cooley:

"We're really happy with how this song turned out as it showcases one of the things we try to do in our songs which is storytelling. The use of classical guitar and blackened death metal rhythms created an excellent canvas for us to bring a haunting story about La Llorna, The Weeping Woman, to life."