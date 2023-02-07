Torn In Half Premiere New Single "Comfort of a Coffin" From Upcoming New EP "Crawling From the Abyss"

Boston, Massachusetts-based death metal quartet Torn In Half premiere a new single titled “Comfort of a Coffin”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Crawling From the Abyss", which will be out in stores February 17th via Terminus Hate City Records and Night Shift Merch. This particular track features Pat McDonagh of Mutilatred.

Check out now "Comfort of a Coffin" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



