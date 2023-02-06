Verminoth Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Malignant Gestation" From Upcoming New EP "Grotesque Manifestation"

Pennsylvania-based slam/death metal quintet Verminoth premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Malignant Gestation”. The track is taken from their forthcoming new EP "Grotesque Manifestation", which will be released on March 3rd, 2023 via Grand Vomit Productions.