Verminoth Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Malignant Gestation" From Upcoming New EP "Grotesque Manifestation"
Pennsylvania-based slam/death metal quintet Verminoth premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Malignant Gestation”. The track is taken from their forthcoming new EP "Grotesque Manifestation", which will be released on March 3rd, 2023 via Grand Vomit Productions.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Oracle Spectre Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Borknagar Added To Mexico Metal Fest Line-Up
0 Comments on "Verminoth Premiere New Single & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.