Oracle Spectre Premiere New Single "The Atlas and The Ungodly Plague" - Vocalist Don Parchment Guests

Californian symphonic blackened deathcore unit Oracle Spectre premiere a new song named “The Atlas and The Ungodly Plague”. Don Parchment guests on vocals.

Check out now "The Atlas and The Ungodly Plague" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



