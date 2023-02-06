Oracle Spectre Premiere New Single "The Atlas and The Ungodly Plague" - Vocalist Don Parchment Guests
Californian symphonic blackened deathcore unit Oracle Spectre premiere a new song named “The Atlas and The Ungodly Plague”. Don Parchment guests on vocals.
Check out now "The Atlas and The Ungodly Plague" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
