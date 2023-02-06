Exodia US Premiere New Music Video "Kanker Sisters"
Exodia US Premiere New Music Video "Kanker Sisters"
Des Moines, Iowa-based deathcore band Exodia US premiere a new music video for “Kanker Sisters”, taken from their latest album "Mahaska". The particular track features Dustin Schultz of Dividing The Masses.
Check out now "Kanker Sisters" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
