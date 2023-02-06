Exodia US Premiere New Music Video "Kanker Sisters"

Des Moines, Iowa-based deathcore band Exodia US premiere a new music video for “Kanker Sisters”, taken from their latest album "Mahaska". The particular track features Dustin Schultz of Dividing The Masses.






