Fvnerals Premiere New Single "Annihilation" From Brand New Album "Let The Earth Be Silent"

German blackened doom metal duo Fvnerals premiere their new single "Annihilation" taken from the band's brand new album "Let The Earth Be Silent", which was released on February 3rd by Prophecy Productions. The new record was recorded and mixed by Tim De Gieter at Much Luv Studio, and mastered by Jack Shirley at The Atomic Garden Recording Studios.

Check out now "For Horror Eats The Light" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



