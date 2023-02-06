Fvnerals Premiere New Single "Annihilation" From Brand New Album "Let The Earth Be Silent"
German blackened doom metal duo Fvnerals premiere their new single "Annihilation" taken from the band's brand new album "Let The Earth Be Silent", which was released on February 3rd by Prophecy Productions. The new record was recorded and mixed by Tim De Gieter at Much Luv Studio, and mastered by Jack Shirley at The Atomic Garden Recording Studios.
Check out now "For Horror Eats The Light" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Fvnerals Premiere New Single 'Annihilation'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.