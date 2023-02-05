WhatDrivesTheWeak Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Contagion" - Shadow Of Intent's Ben Duerr Guests

Kentucky-based deathcore outfit WhatDrivesTheWeak premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Contagion”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Order of Exile", which will be out in stores later this year. Ben Duerr of Shadow Of Intent fame guests on this particular track.

Check out now "Contagion" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



