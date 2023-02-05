Spirit Possession Premiere New Single "Second Possession" From Upcoming New Album "Of The Sign..."
Oregon-based black/heavy/death metal outfit Spirit Possession premiere a new single titled “Second Possession”, taken from their upcoming new album "Of The Sign...", which is due for release by Profound Lore on March 31st, 2023.
Check out now "Second Possession" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
