Kommand Premiere New Single "Chimera Soldiers" From Upcoming New Album "Death Age"
Kommand premiere a new single titled “Chimera Soldiers”, taken from their upcoming new album "Death Age", which will be out in stores on March 31st via 20 Buck Spin.
Check out now "Chimera Soldiers" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
