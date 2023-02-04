"some music was meant to stay underground..."

In The Blind (Dog Fashion Disco, Ex-Nothingface, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “The Devil And I”

posted Feb 4, 2023 at 3:57 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Nothingface

Band Photo: Nothingface (?)

In The Blind - featuring former Nothingface bassist/vocalist, etc. Bill Gaal, Dog Fashion Disco‘s guitarist Jasan Stepp and drummer John Esminger, and Megosh frontman Josh Grosscup - premiere an official music video for “The Devil And I“, taken from the band’s debut studio full-length “Evolve & Escape“.

Comments Gaal:

“It is sort of a Grindhouse style narrative story video about a serial killer who inadvertently captures another serial killer and it doesn’t go well for him… It’s a tale as old as time, typical boy meets girl stuff.”

