Chat Pile Premiere New Music Video "Tropical Beaches, Inc."
Sludge/noise metal outfit Chat Pile premiere a new music video for “Tropical Beaches, Inc.”, taken from their latest album "God’s Country". Check out now "Tropical Beaches, Inc." streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Tell the band:
“‘Tropical Beaches, Inc.‘ is a favorite among the band, and probably the song that’s the most fun to play live. It has some of the dumbest riffs on the whole album and we gleefully lose a couple brain cells every time we play it. The song itself is about the poisonous quest for endless wealth and status in America as seen through the eyes of late MLM pitchman Don Lapre. The Twyford-Rigleys worked out their own incredible interpretation of the song with this labor of love and managed to capture the spirit behind ‘Tropical Beaches, Inc.’ in their own very cool way. We absolutely love the DIY, midnight-movie vibe of the video, which speaks to our deep-cut VHS loving hearts!”
Chat Pile 202 touring plans look as follows:
w/ Lingua Ignota:
02/17 Portland, OR – The Star Theater
02/18 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
02/19 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
02/22 Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room
02/24 Denver, CO – The Stanley Hotel
02/25 Denver, CO – The Stanley Hotel
Chat Pile:
04/22 Tilburg, NET – Roadburn Festival
06/15-18 Austin, TX – Oblivion Access
