Dying Fetus Premiere New Single & Music Video “Unbridled Fury”

Death metal outfit Dying Fetus premiere their new single and Eric Richter directed music video named “Unbridled Fury”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Dying Fetus are currently on the below European/UK tour with Nasty, Cabal and Frozen Soul, which has kicked off yesterday:

02/04 Enschede, NET – Metropool

02/05 Bristol, UK – SWX

02/06 Manchester, UK – Club Academy

02/07 Dublin, IRE – Opium

02/08 Glasgow, UK – Classic Grand

02/10 London, UK – O2 Islington Academy

02/11 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa

02/12 Paris, FRA – Trabendo

02/13 Lyon, FRA – CCO Villeurbanne

02/14 Geneve, SWI – L’Usine

02/15 Pratteln, SWI – Z7

02/17 Karlsruhe, GER – Substage

02/18 Leipzig, GER – Hellraiser

02/19 Berlin, GER – SO36

02/20 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

02/21 Hannover, GER – Musikzentrum

02/22 Munchen, GER – Backstage

The band will also be co-headlining this year’s ‘Chaos & Carnage‘ tour with Suicide Silence this spring. Born Of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Magnetar and Slay Squad will join them as supports on the below booked dates:

04/07 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater

04/08 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

04/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

04/11 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

04/13 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

04/14 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

04/15 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

04/16 Reading, PA – Reverb

04/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Mountain View Amp

04/19 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

04/20 Covington, KY – Madison Theater

04/21 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot

04/22 Joliet, IL – The Forge

04/24 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

04/26 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

04/27 Mesa, AZ – The Nile

04/28 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

04/29 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

04/30 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues