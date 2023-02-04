Dying Fetus Premiere New Single & Music Video “Unbridled Fury”
Death metal outfit Dying Fetus premiere their new single and Eric Richter directed music video named “Unbridled Fury”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Dying Fetus are currently on the below European/UK tour with Nasty, Cabal and Frozen Soul, which has kicked off yesterday:
02/04 Enschede, NET – Metropool
02/05 Bristol, UK – SWX
02/06 Manchester, UK – Club Academy
02/07 Dublin, IRE – Opium
02/08 Glasgow, UK – Classic Grand
02/10 London, UK – O2 Islington Academy
02/11 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa
02/12 Paris, FRA – Trabendo
02/13 Lyon, FRA – CCO Villeurbanne
02/14 Geneve, SWI – L’Usine
02/15 Pratteln, SWI – Z7
02/17 Karlsruhe, GER – Substage
02/18 Leipzig, GER – Hellraiser
02/19 Berlin, GER – SO36
02/20 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
02/21 Hannover, GER – Musikzentrum
02/22 Munchen, GER – Backstage
The band will also be co-headlining this year’s ‘Chaos & Carnage‘ tour with Suicide Silence this spring. Born Of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Magnetar and Slay Squad will join them as supports on the below booked dates:
04/07 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater
04/08 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
04/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
04/11 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
04/13 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
04/14 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
04/15 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater
04/16 Reading, PA – Reverb
04/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Mountain View Amp
04/19 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
04/20 Covington, KY – Madison Theater
04/21 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot
04/22 Joliet, IL – The Forge
04/24 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
04/26 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
04/27 Mesa, AZ – The Nile
04/28 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
04/29 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre
04/30 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
