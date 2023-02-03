Slipknot Premiere New Single “Bone Church”

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

Iowa’s Slipknot premiere their new standalone single named “Bone Church“. The song was not included upon their latest release, 2021’s “The End, So Far“ and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



Tell Crahan:

“On the road, we have a ‘jam room’ set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes try out new ideas. Bone Church started life in a jam room on the .5: The Gray Chapter tour. We’ve been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is. This one is for the fans – a further vision deeper into Slipknot’s history, which is still being written. Enjoy.”