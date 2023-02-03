Invent Animate Premiere New Single & Music Video "Immolation Of Night" From Upcoming New Album "Heavener"
Progressive metalcore outfit Invent Animate premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Immolation Of Night”, taken from their upcoming new album "Heavener". The band have recently announced a March 17th release date for that record via UNFD.
Check out now "Immolation Of Night" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Tells drummer Trey Celaya:
"While searching for inspiration to write this song, I had grown tired of recounting past trauma and things that have hurt me and still affect me. It was making me feel powerless, and I wanted to take that power back and approach from a different angle. This song was born of a realization that all of my suffering has actually made me incredibly resilient and grounded, and I am not the weak person that I sometimes feel that I am. In reality, I have a certain confidence in life that I wouldn’t have if not for my losses and failures. They’ve given me a lot of good characteristics and shaped me into who I am today, and it’s a person I’m proud of.”
“Heavener” track list:
01 – “Absence Persistent”
02 – “Shade Astray”
03 – “Labyrinthe”
04 – “Without A Whisper”
05 – “False Meridian”
06 – “Reverie””
07 – “Immolation of Night”
08 – “Purity Weeps”
09 – “Void Surfacing”
10 – “Emberglow”
11 – “Elysium”
