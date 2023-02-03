Invent Animate Premiere New Single & Music Video "Immolation Of Night" From Upcoming New Album "Heavener"

Progressive metalcore outfit Invent Animate premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Immolation Of Night”, taken from their upcoming new album "Heavener". The band have recently announced a March 17th release date for that record via UNFD.

Check out now "Immolation Of Night" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Tells drummer Trey Celaya:

"While searching for inspiration to write this song, I had grown tired of recounting past trauma and things that have hurt me and still affect me. It was making me feel powerless, and I wanted to take that power back and approach from a different angle. This song was born of a realization that all of my suffering has actually made me incredibly resilient and grounded, and I am not the weak person that I sometimes feel that I am. In reality, I have a certain confidence in life that I wouldn’t have if not for my losses and failures. They’ve given me a lot of good characteristics and shaped me into who I am today, and it’s a person I’m proud of.”

“Heavener” track list:

01 – “Absence Persistent”

02 – “Shade Astray”

03 – “Labyrinthe”

04 – “Without A Whisper”

05 – “False Meridian”

06 – “Reverie””

07 – “Immolation of Night”

08 – “Purity Weeps”

09 – “Void Surfacing”

10 – “Emberglow”

11 – “Elysium”