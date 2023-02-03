Existentialist Premiere New Single & Music Video "Embers Upon Cavalry" - Ingested Frontman Jason Evans Guests

UK-based blackened death metal outfit Existentialist premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Embers Upon Cavalry”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Heretic", which will be out in stores April 28t via their new label Seek And Strike. Ingested frontman Jason Evans guests on that new track.







Tell Existentialist:

“We chose the track, ‘Embers Upon Calvary,’ as our first single because it’s brutal and hits hard from the start. Musically, it sums up our style, as there’s bits of everything we do in the one track. Plus, each of us get a chance to show off a bit of musicianship. Having Jason on the track was a later decision. A couple of us got talking to him when we played Bloodstock and we thought, this track has some really slammy bits in. Jason ‘The Slam King’ would sound so good, so it happened.

Lyrically speaking, the track starts where our protagonist declares war against their god by burning the most holy site to the ground and massing an army of non-believers. The deeper message in the track references how religion encourages you to ignore or omit knowledge in order to preserve the core teachings. Similarly to the track, the video was designed to be as in your face as possible in order to create an oppressive hell-like feel, both dark and blasphemous.”

As for their new label home Seek And Strike, the band add:

“When searching for a label, we were specifically looking for was a label who has range. Seek and Strike has a really eclectic mix of metal bands with a variety of sounds. We also wanted to work with someone who gives the artists autonomy to forge their own style, rather than having a commercially motivated input. Seek and Strike gave us the flexibility over release schedules and artistry that was really desirable, alongside a global promotion. We’re very excited about this partnership and here we go.”