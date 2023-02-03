Headline News

The Ongoing Concept Premiere New Single & Music Video “Prisoner Again” - To Release First Album Since 2017

The Ongoing Concept premiere their new single and music video “Prisoner Again” taken from their first album since 2017, due out on March 31st. The new outing has been titled “Again“, and finds the band’s original lineup - featuring vocalist/guitarist Dawson Scholz, vocals/keys/percussionist Kyle Scholz, drummer Parker Scholz, bassist TJ Nichols and vocalist/guitarist Andy Crateau - returning.





Comment The Ongoing Concept:

“‘Prisoner Again‘ was one of the first songs we started writing, almost got scrapped multiple times, and then ended up becoming one of our favorites in the en. We wanted to bring a classic The Ongoing Concept sound but were struggling in finding a way to showcase a new era of the band. The missing piece of the puzzle was adding TJ and Andy’s vocals to the mix. Along with Kyle and my vocals, you get a taste of the range this album will have. Also, Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, King 810) absolutely crushed it with the mix!”

“Again” track list:

01 – “Again”

02 – “Amends Again”

03 – “Feel Again”

04 – “Failures Fakes Again”

05 – “You Will Go Again”

06 – “Prisoner Again”

07 – “Melody Again”

08 – “Unwanted Again”

09 – “Saloon Again”

10 – “Falling Again”