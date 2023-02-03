Headline News
The Ongoing Concept Premiere New Single & Music Video “Prisoner Again” - To Release First Album Since 2017
The Ongoing Concept premiere their new single and music video “Prisoner Again” taken from their first album since 2017, due out on March 31st. The new outing has been titled “Again“, and finds the band’s original lineup - featuring vocalist/guitarist Dawson Scholz, vocals/keys/percussionist Kyle Scholz, drummer Parker Scholz, bassist TJ Nichols and vocalist/guitarist Andy Crateau - returning.
Comment The Ongoing Concept:
“‘Prisoner Again‘ was one of the first songs we started writing, almost got scrapped multiple times, and then ended up becoming one of our favorites in the en. We wanted to bring a classic The Ongoing Concept sound but were struggling in finding a way to showcase a new era of the band. The missing piece of the puzzle was adding TJ and Andy’s vocals to the mix. Along with Kyle and my vocals, you get a taste of the range this album will have. Also, Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, King 810) absolutely crushed it with the mix!”
“Again” track list:
01 – “Again”
02 – “Amends Again”
03 – “Feel Again”
04 – “Failures Fakes Again”
05 – “You Will Go Again”
06 – “Prisoner Again”
07 – “Melody Again”
08 – “Unwanted Again”
09 – “Saloon Again”
10 – “Falling Again”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Kissing Candice Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Existentialist Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "The Ongoing Concept To Release 1st Album In 6 Yrs."
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.