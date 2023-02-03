"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Kissing Candice Premiere New Single & Music Video “Inveterate”

posted Feb 3, 2023 at 2:14 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Kissing Candice premiere their latest single and Tom Flynn directed music video “Inveterate” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track itself is off their upcoming new album “Manifest“.

Comments guitarist Dreamer:

“Inveterate is about an experience through an often treacherous path in life, where you know the outcome will be the same and one nut you can’t quit. It always results in a negative result, you could have avoided it the whole time… but you gave in.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Kissing Candice Premiere New Single & Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 