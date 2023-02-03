Kissing Candice Premiere New Single & Music Video “Inveterate”

Kissing Candice premiere their latest single and Tom Flynn directed music video “Inveterate” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track itself is off their upcoming new album “Manifest“.

Comments guitarist Dreamer:

“Inveterate is about an experience through an often treacherous path in life, where you know the outcome will be the same and one nut you can’t quit. It always results in a negative result, you could have avoided it the whole time… but you gave in.”