Kissing Candice Premiere New Single & Music Video “Inveterate”
Kissing Candice premiere their latest single and Tom Flynn directed music video “Inveterate” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track itself is off their upcoming new album “Manifest“.
Comments guitarist Dreamer:
“Inveterate is about an experience through an often treacherous path in life, where you know the outcome will be the same and one nut you can’t quit. It always results in a negative result, you could have avoided it the whole time… but you gave in.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Brutal Assault Adds Several Core Bands To Line-up
- Next Article:
The Ongoing Concept To Release 1st Album In 6 Yrs.
0 Comments on "Kissing Candice Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.