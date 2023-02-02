Brutal Assault Adds Several "Core" Bands To This Year's Line-up

Band Photo: The Acacia Strain (?)

Brutal Assault, with it's mind-blowing genre coverage, added several "Core" bands to it's already loaded line-up. Some of the additions include The Acacia Strain, Ithaca and While She Sleeps.

The Czech Republic based metal festival is set to take place on August 9-12 at Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic. Tickets are going fast but can be purchased from their webpage

here!