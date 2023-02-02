Murkov Premiere New Single "Deprivation"
U.S. deathcore band Murkov premiere a new single titled “Deprivation”, streaming via YouTube for you now below.
If you like the track above we've included another track named "Foul Mark" from the band, which was released past fall, streaming via Spotify for you below:
