Austere Premiere New Single "Sullen" From Upcoming New Album "Corrosion of Hearts"
Australian black metal outfit Austere premiere a new single titled “Sullen”, taken from their upcoming new album "Corrosion of Hearts", which is set for release by Lupus Lounge on April 28th, 2023.
Check out now "Sullen" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
