Currents Premiere New Single & Music Video "Remember Me" From Upcoming New Album "The Death We Seek"

Metalcore band Currents premiere their new single and music video titled “Remember Me“ taken from their forthcoming new studio album “The Death We Seek”, which will be release on May 05th through SharpTone Records.

Explains frontman Brian Wille:

“‘Remember Me‘ is a statement to our growing divide between one another. The dark side to technology’s double-edged-sword is access to a font of information and public discourse, curated to engagement, and skewed to individual interest and world-view. The further we go in, the further we’re separated from the middle ground and impartial truths.

Over the course of the Internet’s existence and the rise of social media empires, we’re beginning to fracture our relationships with one another over anything we can fight about, even going as far as to relish in the chaos and division. You can see the exact same event and come out with instant, infinite perspectives across the ideological spectrum; painted on a mass public forum accessible to billions of people. Driven further by algorithms and advertising, poison can spread quickly and have lasting outcomes on how we see each other and the world around us.

While disagreement and debate are not new, nor the real enemy here, we’ve all felt a particular strain to our closest ties over the last three years. This song is the release of that frustration and loss, and a call to find what brings us together and work through what sets us apart. Whether it’s a personal issue or an ideological impasse, we can all do better to practice empathy, understanding, and trust in those around us; that’s the only way we can collectively see through what’s real, and what’s interest-driven spectacle.”

“The Death We Seek” track list:

01 – “The Death We Seek”

02 – “Living In Tragedy”

03 – “Unfamiliar”

04 – “So Alone”

05 – “Over And Over”

06 – “Beyond This Road”

07 – “Vengeance”

08 – “Gone Astray”

09 – “Remember Me”

10 – “Guide Us Home”

Currents are currently on the road supporting Parkway Drive and Memphis May Fire on the below tour:

02/01 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

02/03 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center

02/04 Houston, TX – House of Blues

02/05 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

02/07 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

02/08 Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

02/10 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

02/11 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

02/13 Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

02/14 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

02/15 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

02/16 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

02/18 Orlando, FL – HeartSupport Festival