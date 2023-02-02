Orthodox Premiere New Music Video “Nothing To See”

Nashville-based metalcore outfit Orthodox premiere their new official music video for “Nothing To See” taken from the band’s latest outing “Learning To Dissolve“.

Tells frontman Adam Easterling:

“I think one of the strongest points of Orthodox is our performance, and this video is able to at least capture some of the energy we bring to the stage. Truly though, if you even kind’ve like our music – you really gotta see it live.”

Orthodox will be out touring with Gideon, For The Fallen Dreams and Guerrilla Warfare. The trek will stop at the following cities:

02/09 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

02/10 Orlando, FL – Henao Center

02/11 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Purgatory

02/12 Greensboro, NC – Hanger 1819

02/14 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

02/15 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

02/16 Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

02/17 Frenchtown, NJ – Artie’s

02/18 Long Island, NY – Amityville Music Hall

02/19 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

02/21 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

02/22 Pontiac, MI – Pike Room @ Crofoot

02/23 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle

02/24 Chicago, IL – The WC Social Club

02/25 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

02/26 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar

02/28 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

03/01 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

03/03 Tacoma, WA – Real Art

03/04 Portland, OR – Bossavona Ballroom

03/05 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post Downtown

03/07 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley

03/09 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

03/10 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

03/11 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground

03/12 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

03/14 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground

03/15 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Room

03/17 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco

03/18 Nashville, TN – Exit/In