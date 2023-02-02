Orthodox Premiere New Music Video “Nothing To See”
Nashville-based metalcore outfit Orthodox premiere their new official music video for “Nothing To See” taken from the band’s latest outing “Learning To Dissolve“.
Tells frontman Adam Easterling:
“I think one of the strongest points of Orthodox is our performance, and this video is able to at least capture some of the energy we bring to the stage. Truly though, if you even kind’ve like our music – you really gotta see it live.”
Orthodox will be out touring with Gideon, For The Fallen Dreams and Guerrilla Warfare. The trek will stop at the following cities:
02/09 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
02/10 Orlando, FL – Henao Center
02/11 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Purgatory
02/12 Greensboro, NC – Hanger 1819
02/14 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
02/15 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
02/16 Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows
02/17 Frenchtown, NJ – Artie’s
02/18 Long Island, NY – Amityville Music Hall
02/19 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
02/21 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
02/22 Pontiac, MI – Pike Room @ Crofoot
02/23 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle
02/24 Chicago, IL – The WC Social Club
02/25 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood
02/26 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar
02/28 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
03/01 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
03/03 Tacoma, WA – Real Art
03/04 Portland, OR – Bossavona Ballroom
03/05 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post Downtown
03/07 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley
03/09 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
03/10 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
03/11 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground
03/12 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
03/14 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground
03/15 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Room
03/17 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco
03/18 Nashville, TN – Exit/In
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Venomous Concept (Napalm Death) Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Currents Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Orthodox Premiere New Music Video 'Nothing To See'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.