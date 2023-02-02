Venomous Concept (Napalm Death, Ex-Brutal Truth) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Fractured”

Hardcore punk outfit Venomous Concept - featuring Shane Embury (Napalm Death, Brujeria, etc.), ex-Brutal Truth frontman Kevin Sharp (Lock Up), guitarist John Cooke (Napalm Death) and drummer Carl Stokes (Cancer) - premiered their new single “Fractured“. It’s the third advance track to arrive from the band’s impending new studio full-length “The Good Ship Lollipop“, due out on February 24th.

Explains Embury:

“I was sitting outside the recording studio in Cambridge on a summer’s day thinking about this song, lyrically and vocally. We were a few months into the pandemic and Kevin had gotten into the U.K. to record his vocals for the Venomous Concept album, which was a relief! I sat there wondering what was happening in our world. Fiction seemed to have merged with reality where we all experienced so much stress, so much anxiety. I am not special—the pandemic affected us all in ways we don’t yet realize.

Music was always my comfort, but during this time my family needed me to be strong and I really wasn’t. I was breaking apart and trying to figure out how to put myself back together, and hopefully leave some of the bad bits behind.

Memories came—my childhood, my parents, my family, my children, my friends. Then the words to ‘Fractured’ came… I am still piecing myself back together, trying to be just good enough.”