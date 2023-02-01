Predatory Void (Amenra, Oathbreaker, Ex-Aborted) Premiere New Single & Music Video "*(struggling..)" From Upcoming Debut Album "Seven Keys to the Discomfort of Being"

Predatory Void - featuring guitarist Lennart Bossu (Amenra, Oathbreaker) frontwoman Lina R, bassist Tim De Gieter (Amenra, Doodseskader, Much Luv Studio), guitarist Thijs De Cloedt (Cobra The Impaler, ex-Aborted), and drummer Vincent Verstrepen - premiere their debut single and music video "*(struggling..)" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



Tell the outfit:

"We feel privileged to be granted the opportunity to present our debut album, Seven Keys to the Discomfort of Being, in its entirety at Roadburn, one of the institutions that set the standard in the world of underground heavy music.

The album contains some things that will be difficult to recreate live elsewhere, so this will definitely be a unique occasion. It will also be one of our very first live shows ever, so we can't imagine a better and more exciting start for a new band."



As mentioned in the statement above you can catch Predatory Void live at the Roadburn Festival, taking place April 20 and 23, 2023 in the Dutch city of Tilburg.