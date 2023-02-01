Street Tombs Premiere New Single "Rising Torment" From Upcoming New Album "Reclusive Decay"
New Mexico death metal band Street Tombs premiere a new single titled “Rising Torment”, taken from their upcoming new album "Reclusive Decay", which will be out in stores February 17 via Carbonized Records.
Check out now "Rising Torment" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
FesterDecay Premiere New Single "Scum’s Karma"
- Next Article:
Predatory Void (Amenra, Oathbreaker) Premiere Song
0 Comments on "Street Tombs Premiere New Single 'Rising Torment'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.