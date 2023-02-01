FesterDecay Premiere New Single "Scum’s Karma" From Upcoming New Album "Reality Rotten To The Core"

Fukuoka, Japan-based goregrind/grindcore band FesterDecay premiere a new single titled “Scum’s Karma”, taken from their upcoming new album "Reality Rotten To The Core", which slated for a February 24 release via Everlasting Spew Records.

Check out now "Scum’s Karma" streaming via YouTube below.





Earlier last month the outfit released another track named "Exposing The Skin Tissue" streaming via Spotify for you below: