GEL Premiere New Single & Music Video "Attainable" From Upcoming New Album "Only Constant"

New Jersey-based hardcore metal band GEL premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Attainable”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Only Constant", which will be out in stores March 31st.

Check out now "Attainable" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

You can catch GEL live on stage this year on the below booked dates:

w/ Big Laugh:

01/31 Miami, FL – Gramps (outside)

02/01 Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

02/02 Savannah, GA – Warehouse

02/03 Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor

02/04 Richmond Virginia – The Warehouse

02/05 Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong

GEL:

02/10-11 Tacoma, WA – Just Another Gig Vol. 4

02/16 Toronto, ON – Nineteen Seventy Eight

02/17 Montreal, QC – Cabaret Foufounes

02/18 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

w/ Cold Brats:

03/01 Bern, SWI – ISC Club

03/02 Darmstadt, GER – Oetinger Villa

03/03 Lichtenstein, GER – JZ Riot

03/04 Warsaw, POL – Chmury

03/05 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia

03/06 Hannover, GER – UJZ Korn

03/07 Nijmegen, NET – Merleyn

03/08 Paris, FRA – L’Esspace

03/09 London, UK – New Cross Inn

03/10 Leeds, UK – Boom

03/11 Birmingham, UK – Centrala

03/12 Antwerp, BEL – Bouckenborgh

w/ Gorilla Biscuits:

04/29 Atlantic City, NJ – Anchor Rock Club

04/30 Providence, RI – The Met

GEL:

06/03-04 Detroit, MI – Tied Down Fest