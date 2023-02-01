GEL Premiere New Single & Music Video "Attainable" From Upcoming New Album "Only Constant"
New Jersey-based hardcore metal band GEL premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Attainable”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Only Constant", which will be out in stores March 31st.
Check out now "Attainable" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
You can catch GEL live on stage this year on the below booked dates:
w/ Big Laugh:
01/31 Miami, FL – Gramps (outside)
02/01 Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub
02/02 Savannah, GA – Warehouse
02/03 Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor
02/04 Richmond Virginia – The Warehouse
02/05 Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong
GEL:
02/10-11 Tacoma, WA – Just Another Gig Vol. 4
02/16 Toronto, ON – Nineteen Seventy Eight
02/17 Montreal, QC – Cabaret Foufounes
02/18 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
w/ Cold Brats:
03/01 Bern, SWI – ISC Club
03/02 Darmstadt, GER – Oetinger Villa
03/03 Lichtenstein, GER – JZ Riot
03/04 Warsaw, POL – Chmury
03/05 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia
03/06 Hannover, GER – UJZ Korn
03/07 Nijmegen, NET – Merleyn
03/08 Paris, FRA – L’Esspace
03/09 London, UK – New Cross Inn
03/10 Leeds, UK – Boom
03/11 Birmingham, UK – Centrala
03/12 Antwerp, BEL – Bouckenborgh
w/ Gorilla Biscuits:
04/29 Atlantic City, NJ – Anchor Rock Club
04/30 Providence, RI – The Met
GEL:
06/03-04 Detroit, MI – Tied Down Fest
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Devil Wears Prada Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
FesterDecay Premiere New Single "Scum’s Karma"
0 Comments on "GEL Premiere New Single & Music Video 'Attainable'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.