The Devil Wears Prada Premiere New Music Video “Cancer”
Dayton, OH metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada premiere a new music video for their single “Cancer“ off the band’s latest studio full-length “Color Decay“.
Check out now "Cancer" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Explains keyboardist Jonathan Gering:
“Lyrically, this song is about how many of the people I have looked up to and idolized have ended up committing suicide. It is something that has always made me question if I was on the right path in my own life.
During the recording process, we learned of a another death, and I immediately assumed it was suicide. It ended up that this person had been secretly battling cancer for years, and for some reason, that made me feel relieved.
The track addresses how messed up that thought process is and the guilt that comes along with it. The song and album end with the original iPhone voice memo of when we were writing the song and it’s pitched down because we changed the key.”
The Devil Wears Prada will be out this month on the below North American run as direct support to August Burns Red. Bleed From Within will handle be opening the shows.
02/15 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
02/16 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
02/17 Atlanta, GA – Heaven at The Masquerade
02/18 Orlando, FL – Heart Support Festival
02/20 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
02/21 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
02/23 Houston, TX – House of Blues
02/24 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
02/25 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
02/27 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
02/28 San Diego, CA – Soma
03/01 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
03/02 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
03/04 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
03/05 Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
03/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/08 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
03/10 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
03/12 Little Rock, AR – The Hall
03/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
03/14 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
04/13 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/14 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
04/15 Albany, NY – Empire Live
04/16 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
04/18 Niagara Falls, NY – Rapids Theater
04/19 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/21 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
04/22 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
04/23 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
04/25 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
04/26 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
04/28 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
04/29 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
04/30 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
05/02 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
05/03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
05/05 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
05/06 Richmond, VA – The National
05/07 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
05/09 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
05/11 Montreal, QC – MTelus
05/12 Quebec, QC – Theatre Capitole
