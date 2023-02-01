The Devil Wears Prada Premiere New Music Video “Cancer”

Dayton, OH metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada premiere a new music video for their single “Cancer“ off the band’s latest studio full-length “Color Decay“.

Check out now "Cancer" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



Explains keyboardist Jonathan Gering:

“Lyrically, this song is about how many of the people I have looked up to and idolized have ended up committing suicide. It is something that has always made me question if I was on the right path in my own life.

During the recording process, we learned of a another death, and I immediately assumed it was suicide. It ended up that this person had been secretly battling cancer for years, and for some reason, that made me feel relieved.

The track addresses how messed up that thought process is and the guilt that comes along with it. The song and album end with the original iPhone voice memo of when we were writing the song and it’s pitched down because we changed the key.”

The Devil Wears Prada will be out this month on the below North American run as direct support to August Burns Red. Bleed From Within will handle be opening the shows.

02/15 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

02/16 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

02/17 Atlanta, GA – Heaven at The Masquerade

02/18 Orlando, FL – Heart Support Festival

02/20 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

02/21 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

02/23 Houston, TX – House of Blues

02/24 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

02/25 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

02/27 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

02/28 San Diego, CA – Soma

03/01 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

03/02 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

03/04 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

03/05 Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

03/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

03/08 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

03/10 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

03/12 Little Rock, AR – The Hall

03/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

03/14 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

04/13 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/14 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

04/15 Albany, NY – Empire Live

04/16 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

04/18 Niagara Falls, NY – Rapids Theater

04/19 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/21 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

04/22 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

04/23 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

04/25 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

04/26 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

04/28 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

04/29 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

04/30 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

05/02 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

05/03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

05/05 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

05/06 Richmond, VA – The National

05/07 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

05/09 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

05/11 Montreal, QC – MTelus

05/12 Quebec, QC – Theatre Capitole