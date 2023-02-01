See A Sebastian Bach Lookalike Being Hit In The Face w/ A Laptop In Falling In Reverse’s New Music Video “Watch The World Burn”

Falling In Reverse‘s premiere their new single and music video named “Watch The World Burn“. In 2022 frontman Radke and ex-Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach went to war on social media over using backing tracks, after the band cancelled a live show due to not having their laptops. Now in a short scene you can see a run-down Bach Lookalike being hit in the face by a laptop...

Check out now "Watch The World Burn" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Falling In Reverse will be out co-headlining the ‘Rockzilla Tour‘ with Papa Roach kicking off today, February 01st. Hollywood Undead and Escape The Fate will join them as support acts on the below booked dates.

02/01 Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory

02/02 Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre

02/04 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

02/05 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

02/07 Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Arena

02/08 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

02/10 Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena

02/11 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Special Events Center

02/13 Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

02/14 Kalamazoo, MI – Wings Event Center

02/16 Wichita, KS – Hartman Arena

02/18 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

02/19 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

02/21 Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center

02/22 Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena

02/24 Missoula, MT – Adams Center

02/27 Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Convention Centre

02/28 Calgary, AB – Big Four

03/02 Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

03/03 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

03/05 Seattle, WA – Angel of the Winds Arena