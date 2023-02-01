See A Sebastian Bach Lookalike Being Hit In The Face w/ A Laptop In Falling In Reverse’s New Music Video “Watch The World Burn”
Falling In Reverse‘s premiere their new single and music video named “Watch The World Burn“. In 2022 frontman Radke and ex-Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach went to war on social media over using backing tracks, after the band cancelled a live show due to not having their laptops. Now in a short scene you can see a run-down Bach Lookalike being hit in the face by a laptop...
Check out now "Watch The World Burn" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Falling In Reverse will be out co-headlining the ‘Rockzilla Tour‘ with Papa Roach kicking off today, February 01st. Hollywood Undead and Escape The Fate will join them as support acts on the below booked dates.
02/01 Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory
02/02 Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre
02/04 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
02/05 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
02/07 Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Arena
02/08 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
02/10 Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena
02/11 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Special Events Center
02/13 Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre
02/14 Kalamazoo, MI – Wings Event Center
02/16 Wichita, KS – Hartman Arena
02/18 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
02/19 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
02/21 Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center
02/22 Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena
02/24 Missoula, MT – Adams Center
02/27 Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Convention Centre
02/28 Calgary, AB – Big Four
03/02 Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
03/03 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
03/05 Seattle, WA – Angel of the Winds Arena
