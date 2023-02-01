"some music was meant to stay underground..."

See A Sebastian Bach Lookalike Being Hit In The Face w/ A Laptop In Falling In Reverse’s New Music Video “Watch The World Burn”

posted Feb 1, 2023 at 2:31 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Escape The Fate

Band Photo: Escape The Fate (?)

Falling In Reverse‘s premiere their new single and music video named “Watch The World Burn“. In 2022 frontman Radke and ex-Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach went to war on social media over using backing tracks, after the band cancelled a live show due to not having their laptops. Now in a short scene you can see a run-down Bach Lookalike being hit in the face by a laptop...

Check out now "Watch The World Burn" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Falling In Reverse will be out co-headlining the ‘Rockzilla Tour‘ with Papa Roach kicking off today, February 01st. Hollywood Undead and Escape The Fate will join them as support acts on the below booked dates.

02/01 Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory
02/02 Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre
02/04 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
02/05 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
02/07 Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Arena
02/08 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
02/10 Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena
02/11 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Special Events Center
02/13 Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre
02/14 Kalamazoo, MI – Wings Event Center
02/16 Wichita, KS – Hartman Arena
02/18 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
02/19 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
02/21 Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center
02/22 Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena
02/24 Missoula, MT – Adams Center
02/27 Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Convention Centre
02/28 Calgary, AB – Big Four
03/02 Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
03/03 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
03/05 Seattle, WA – Angel of the Winds Arena

