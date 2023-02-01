All Out War Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Celestial Rot"

NY metalcore outfit All Out War premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Celestial Rot", which will be out in stores this coming Friday, February 03rd.

Check out now "Celestial Rot" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.





Comments vocalist Mike Score:

“‘Celestial Rot‘ is a representation of all our influences coming together to create the most extreme version of All Out War while at the same time holding on to our identity. We went down a darker path with this one, expanded our sound, and moved a bit out of our comfort zone. The album represents a new chapter in our creative journey.”