Majesties Premiere New Single "In Yearning, Alive" From Upcoming New Album "Vast Reaches Unclaimed"

Sweden's melodic death metal outfit Majesties - featuring guitarist/vocalist/drummer Tanner Anderson (Obsequiae), guitarist Carl Skildum and bassist Matthew Kirkwold (Inexorum) - premiere their new single "In Yearning, Alive". The track is off their forthcoming new studio album "Vast Reaches Unclaimed", due out in stores on March 3rd, 2023 via 20 Buck Spin. You can check out the track streaming via YouTube for you now below.





Comments Anderson:

“‘In Yearning, Alive’ is an ode to one of the finest examples of melodic death metal – the godly 1995 EP [from In Flames,] Subterranean. In it, we dismiss the idle and pervasive notion that ‘the repetition of the riff’ is a sign of mature songwriting across all styles of heavy music. For those who lack the ability to pay attention to detail, you fortunately have melodic death metal post-1996. For those who instead want to feel the harmonic fabrics woven throughout the short-lived tapestry of sound, and who want the teetering-on-disorienting frenzy of riff-smiths like Alf Svensson, this is for you.”