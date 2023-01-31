Stöner (Fu Manchu, Ex-Kyuss, Ex-Queens Of The Stone Age) Premiere New Single “Night Tripper Vs No Brainer”
Stöner (Fu Manchu, ex-Kyuss, ex-Queens Of The Stone Age, etc.) premiere their new single “Night Tripper Vs No Brainer” from their impending new studio full-length, “Boogie To Baja“, due out on February 24th through Heavy Psych Sounds.
Expains guitarist/singer Brant Bjork:
“No Brainer began as a riff we would jam on during weekly sessions. It took about 3 months to eventually form an actual song. We put it in the live set and it quickly became a regular. We played it a little different each night, which made it extra fun. It kept us on our toes and made the crowd move their feet and scratch their heads at the same time.”
