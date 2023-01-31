"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Stöner (Fu Manchu, Ex-Kyuss, Ex-Queens Of The Stone Age) Premiere New Single “Night Tripper Vs No Brainer”

posted Jan 31, 2023 at 2:27 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Stöner (Fu Manchu, ex-Kyuss, ex-Queens Of The Stone Age, etc.) premiere their new single “Night Tripper Vs No Brainer” from their impending new studio full-length, “Boogie To Baja“, due out on February 24th through Heavy Psych Sounds.

Expains guitarist/singer Brant Bjork:

“No Brainer began as a riff we would jam on during weekly sessions. It took about 3 months to eventually form an actual song. We put it in the live set and it quickly became a regular. We played it a little different each night, which made it extra fun. It kept us on our toes and made the crowd move their feet and scratch their heads at the same time.”

